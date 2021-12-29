Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News Today: Hours after the state government announced that the night curfew will continue across the state on New Year’s eve, Maharashtra’s Nagpur district administration on Wednesday imposed fresh lockdown-like restrictions and banned parties on December 31 night. The move from the district comes as highly infectious Omicron variant of Covid cases are rising across the country.Also Read - World Witness Record COVID Surge, Weekly Tally Up By 11% Amid Omicron Risk: WHO

The decision from the district administration comes on a day when the Maharashtra government announced fresh guidelines for New Year celebrations in the state. The Uddhav Thackeray government earlier in the day issued fresh guidelines and restricted the number of gatherings at some places in the wake of rising Omicron cases.

As per the guidelines issued by the state government, no more than one person is allowed to come together during New Year's celebrations.

The Uddhav Thackeray stated in the guidelines that the events can be held up to 50% of the available seating capacity in a closed hall and in open space.

List of guidelines

The state government said that on 31st December, people can gather at public places like beaches, gardens, streets but all will have to maintain social distancing.

The state government added that people should not crowd places like Gateway of India, Marine Drives, Girgaon Chowpatty, and Juhu Chowpatty etc.

The order stated that organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year’s celebrations is not permitted.

Fireworks will not be allowed; noise pollution rules should be strictly adhered.

Rajesh Tope expresses concern: Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an alarming situation. Tope urged people and authorities to exercise caution.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 2,172 fresh coronavirus cases, up by 50 per cent from 1,426 infections recorded a day before, and 22 new deaths, the health department earlier said. With these additions, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 66,61,486, while the death toll increased to 1,41,476, it said.