Pune: The lockdown restrictions in Pune have been tightened further with Pune city police warning that people found moving without any valid reason in public places after 5 PM from to be penalised. These restrictions have been imposed keeping the Delta Plus Variant strain in mind. The state government has also urged all districts not to relax lockdown norms further. The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has also imposed curfew in the city from 5 PM and issued directions to stall all permitted activities by 4 PM from Monday.

As per the new guidelines, the shops and offices in the city will be closed around 4 PM. Police teams were deployed at various checkpoints on the city roads and there will be a curfew in the city from 5 PM to 5 AM.

However, police said that if anybody found moving around in public places without any valid reason will be fined. Nakabandi will be done at several spots to ensure proper implementation of the Covid-19 restrictions.

Earlier, Pune had relaxed lockdown norms by allowing most activities till 7 PM and restaurants to be open till 10 PM for the dine-in facility.

Full list of fresh guidelines:

Malls and auditoriums will remain closed as Pune municipal corporation imposes fresh restrictions under the level-3 category. Gyms, salons, beauty parlours will also operate with a 50 per cent seating capacity All the public places such as gardens, playgrounds will remain open for people from 5 AM to 9 AM only. Social, religious and entertainment programs are allowed to be held till 4 PM.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 8,085 new COVID-19 cases and 231 fatalities, taking its caseload to 60,51,633 and death toll to 1,21,804.

As many as 8,623 patients were discharged from hospitals in the 24 hours since Monday evening, pushing the number of recovered patients to 58,09,548.

State capital Mumbai recorded 556 new COVID-19 cases, taking the city’s tally to 7,21,516, while its death toll increased to 15,426 with 12 new fatalities.

Nagpur, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad and Amravati municipal corporation areas reported 12, 208, 42, 11 and nine new COVID-19 cases, respectively.