Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Hours after announcing fresh COVID guidelines, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Tuesday issued a clarification and said Section 144 will remain in place till 11 PM every day and the night curfew will continue from 11 PM till 5 AM every day. In the latest night guidelines, the BMC stated that there will be no restriction on the movement of people from 5 AM to 11 PM but a gathering of people is prohibited at all times.

In its guidelines the BMC further clarified that the shops and establishments will be allowed to stay open till 10 PM every day, malls will have to remain closed.

List of complete guidelines:

The MBC said the medical stores and chemist shops can remain open 24 hours. The clarification was issued by BMC chief Iqbal Chahal on Tuesday. However, the BMC said that the essential and non-essential shops to remain open till 10 PM instead of 4 PM from today in Mumbai. The shopping malls will have to remain shut. The hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4 PM on all days for dine-in including weekends. The BMC also allowed all indoor and outdoor sports activities. The BMC has also allowed film shooting in Mumbai by following Covid-19 norms.

Corona cases: Mumbai on Tuesday reported 288 new cases of COVID-19, slightly up from a day ago, taking the total to 7,35,659, while three more patients succumbed to the infection. On Monday, the city had reported 259 COVID-19 cases and nine fatalities.

Also, 412 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative figure of recovered cases to 7,12,729, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a statement.

The city also reported three more deaths due to the novel coronavirus, taking the fatality count to 15,911, the civic body said. There are two containment zones in the city, where 48 buildings are currently sealed as a preventive measure to curb the spread of coronavirus, the statement said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest daily cases at 11,163 on April 4, while most deaths in a day at 90 were registered on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.