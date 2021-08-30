Dahi Handi 2021 Latest News: Keeping in mind the possible threat from the COVID third wave, the Maharashtra government on Monday issued fresh guidelines and prohibited public gatherings for Dahi Handi festival 2021. Issuing fresh order, the Uddhav Thackeray government banned all types of public gatherings, including community rituals, cultural events, and human pyramids for the Dahi Handi festival in the state.Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown: New Restrictions Imposed Till Sept 15, Entry to Beaches Prohibited On Sundays | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

Moreover, the state government has directed all to organise symbolic events and telecast them through local cable TV network and online media to avoid crowding in view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Also Read - Denmark Recommends Third COVID Vaccine For People With Immune Deficiency

Here are the guidelines issued by the government: Also Read - COVID Third Wave Likely to Peak Between Oct-Nov; Intensity Expected to Be 1/4 of 2nd Wave, Says Scientist

The height of Ganesh idols will be capped at four feet for public mandals Two feet for celebrations at home No crowding for ‘aarti’ will be allowed The government has not given a nod for processions The 10-day long Ganpati Festival will begin on September 10.

On August 23, the state government had also issued some guidelines and declined permission for multi-tiered ‘human pyramids’ to various dahi-handi groups to celebrate the festival next week. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Dahi-Handi Coordination Committee with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, cabinet ministers, MLAs, top police and civic officials, District Collectors, besides members of the Covid Task Force and Covid Child Task Force.

While a majority of the dahi-handi organisers have agreed to comply with the government directives, the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders have strongly criticised the move to restrict the celebrations.

The government reiterated that the state has just recovered from the 7-month long Covid-19 second wave, and cited the NITI Aayog’s latest precautionary warning on the upcoming ‘third wave’ which can hit children in a big way.

“Let’s set aside festivities for some time and prioritise saving lives of people. The government’s first priority is to protect the people as the dangers of Covid-19 has not ended,” Thackeray said.

He appealed to the dahi-handi mandals to celebrate the festival differently by way of social and health related activities, to which a majority of the organisers have agreed.