Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News: Even as the state asked the districts to impose further curbs in view of the Delta Plus Variant, the Aurangabad district administration on Wednesday relaxed the lockdown curbs and allowed the historic monuments to open for tourists till 4 PM. The district administration has issued fresh guidelines in this regard.

This decision to unlock the district was taken as Aurangabad is home to Ajanta and Ellora Caves, a world heritage site, as well as Bibi-Ka-Maqbara, Daultabad (Devgiri) fort, Aurangabad caves among others.

Notably, these monuments were reopened on June 18 after remaining shut for over three months amid the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Two days back, the district administration capped the number of people permitted to enter monuments at 500 people per session in the morning and afternoon, half of what was being allowed earlier.

After the monuments reopened, tourists are allowed to visit them from sunrise to sunset. However, as per the fresh order in line with the level-3 restrictions imposed in Maharashtra, the monuments in the Aurangabad district will now remain open between 7 AM and 4 PM, except Bibi-Ka-Maqbara which is allowed to remain open till 10 PM.

On the other side, the marriage and engagement ceremonies planned earlier will now be exempted from the weekend lockdown in the Aurangabad district. Hotel parcel service is restricted till 8 PM in Aurangabad city.