Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has extended the lockdown restrictions imposed in the state by another 15 days, fearing the uncertainty of the third wave of coronavirus infection. "We should not let our guard down," Thackeray said, addressing a press briefing on Sunday. With this, the restrictions have been put in place till June 15.

"I don't know when and what date the third wave will come. So we should not let our guard down…If the third wave comes at a strong intensity, then we will have a problem with oxygen supply because this time we needed 1700 MT every day," Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said.

However, depending on the case tally of districts, certain relaxations and restrictions will be enforced, the chief minister said.

Even after a decline in daily coronavirus cases, current numbers in Maharashtra near the peak of the previous wave, Thackeray said, adding that coronavirus cases were still rising in some districts of the state.

“Maharashtra’s oxygen generation capacity of 1250 MT was increased to 1300 MT but daily requirement went up to 1700 MT,” he noted.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had informed the people on Friday that the state government would be extending the lockdown-like restrictions and the guidelines for the same will be issued on June 1.

Maharashtra registered 18,600 new cases today and 402 deaths in the last 24 hours. The recoveries went up by 22,532, while the active caseload in the state stands at 2,71,801.