Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Keeping in mind the threat from the possible COVID third wave, the Maharashtra government is taking every step to prevent the further spread of the virus. In this regard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday issued fresh guidelines and asked officials to deploy police at the entrance of sealed buildings to stop people from entering them so as to curb the spread of infection.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways to Start 28 Pairs of Trains Connecting Bihar With Other Cities | Full List of Trains Here

BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal on Monday took the decision at a virtual meeting attended by ward officers, hospital deans and officials of the civic public health department as well as the Mumbai police’s deputy commissioner (operations). Also Read - Dahi Handi 2021: Maharashtra Bans Public Gatherings, Issues Fresh Guidelines, Directs to Hold Symbolic Event

As per current civic protocol, a building is sealed if it has five or more COVID-19 patients. The city had 27 sealed buildings as on Monday. The protocol said no one would be allowed to enter sealed buildings, while people who come to provide various services would also be stopped. Also Read - Karnataka School Reopening: Classes From 6 to 8 to Start From Sept 6 | State Issues Guidelines

Fresh guidelines: Issuing fresh guidelines, Iqbal Chahal said the people living in such buildings might be inconvenienced by the order but he asked them to cooperate so that the pandemic could be controlled.

The BMC further added that the number of COVID-19 patients had gone up slightly in the metropolis and there was need to be vigilant about implementing preventive measures.

Chahal has asked the authorities in all 24 wards of the BMC to appoint clean up marshals to take punitive action against those not wearing masks or defying social distancing norms.

Corona cases: On Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,741 new coronavirus cases and 52 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,60,680 and the toll to 1,37,209.

Eight districts namely Dhule, Jalgaon, Hingoli, Akola, Yavatmal, Wardha, Gondia, Chandrapur, and six municipal corporations – Dhule, Jalgaon, Malegaon,Parbhani, Nanded and Chandrapur (their urban centres) – did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 770 new infections, followed by Satara at 446, while Solapur was the only district in the state that reported deaths in double digits at 19.

Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 650 new cases, Kolhapur 521, Latur 113, Aurangabad 27, Akola 21 and the Nagpur region nine.

Mumbai registered 333 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, while Pune city reported 168 infections, but no fresh fatality. Among the 51,834 active cases in the state, Pune district has the highest at 12,717.