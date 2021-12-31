Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: As Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 198 cases of the Omicron variant, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope expressed concern over the situation and said additional restrictions need to be imposed in the state to contain the virus spread.Also Read - 141 Mumbai Residents Without Travel History Test Positive for Omicron

In a word of caution, Rajesh Tope said there is a dire need of reducing crowding, vaccinate those who are unvaccinated, and bring the vaccination to all parts of the state. Also Read - Goodbye 2021. India Set To Welcome New Year As Omicron Fuels Fresh COVID Crisis; Delhi, Maharashtra Worst-Hit

Saying that he has discussed the lockdown situation with the state COVID Task Force, he said CM Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on further restrictions in next 2 days. Also Read - Odisha Issues Fresh Curbs For January, Imposes Night Curfew in Urban Areas | SOPs Here

The statement from Rajesh Tope comes after Mumbai recorded a 46% jump in covid cases from yesterday with 3,671 new cases. Mumbai has been witnessing a five-fold increase in cases over the last week.

COVID third wave in Mumbai: On Tuesday, Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr Shashank Joshi said that the third wave has started in Mumbai and added that severe cases are still of Delta variant, and not Omicron.

Earlier in the day, another Maharashtra Covid Task Force member Dr Rahul Pandit said the trend clearly indicates that the third wave has started in clusters in Delhi and Mumbai. He also added that the rate at which the cases are doubling indicates that it is triggered by Omicron.

Mumbai Mayor issues warning: Issuing a word of warning, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said the new wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be worse than the earlier two waves and urged to people to follow COVID guidelines.

Saying that the latest variant is infecting children, she said it is necessary to be careful and added that she herself would be avoiding weddings and other gatherings till the Omicron crisis recedes.

141 Mumbai residents test Omicron positive: In a significant development, around 141 Mumbai residents who had not traveled abroad recently tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus on Thursday, the BMC said. Out of 153 persons who were found to have Omicron infection in the city during the day, only 12 had international travel history, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Of 141 Mumbai residents without travel history who tested positive to Omicron, the highest 21 are from the K-west ward which includes Andheri West, Juhu and Versova, followed by D ward that includes Malabar Hill, Mahalaxmi and Tardeo areas.

Corona cases in Maharashtra: In a massive spike, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 5,368 new coronavirus infections and 198 cases of the Omicron variant. The day before, the state had recorded 3,900 new COVID cases. The deaths of 22 coronavirus patients were reported on Thursday. One of them, a 52-year-old man with a travel history to Nigeria who died of a heart attack on December 28, tested positive for Omicron on Thursday. But his death had nothing to do with the infection, the health bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state rose to 18,217. In a span of 10 days from December 21 to 30 the new daily cases surged from 825 to 5,368.