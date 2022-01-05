Maharashtra Lockdown Latest News Today: Amid rising cases of Omicron and coronavirus, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said the civic body will not go for a complete lockdown in the state unless 20,000 hospital beds are occupied. The assurance from the BMC comes even as Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the city.Also Read - Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To COVID Situation In West Bengal | Details Here

“Unless 20,000 hospital beds occupied I will not look at fresh lockdown-like restrictions, current hospitalization rate less than 5%”, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was quoted as saying by News 18. Also Read - Hong Kong Bans Flights From India, 7 Other Countries After Omicron Outbreak

Rajesh Tope on lockdown: Earlier, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that there would be no lockdowns at this stage. However, he Had added that the augmented restrictions will be brought in to control the spread of Covid-19 cases. Notably, Tope had also announced that home quarantine will be of seven days, down from the current period of 10 days. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Announces Complete Lockdown on Sunday, Shuts Down Schools | Read Details

Earlier, Tope had said that the parameters for imposing a lockdown – hospitalisations, oxygen requirements, ICU beds – are nowhere close to the threshold. However, he had cautioned that stricter restrictions might be brought in.

Kishori Pednekar on lockdown: On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar had warned of imposing a lockdown if the state capital’s daily Covid-19 case count breaches the 20,000-mark. She had also warned that localised lockdown could be imposed if people continue to throng public places like beaches, grounds, gardens, parks, etc, where entry restrictions have been imposed between 5 PM to 5 AM since last week.

The statement from the Mumbai Mayor comes a day after the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) ordered closure of schools from Classes 1 to 9 and 11 till January 31 amid a massive spike in cases in the city.

Prior to this, the BMC had implemented guidelines for the city which includes sealing of buildings if more than 20 per cent of the occupied flats have Covid-19 patients and ordered all infectees to strictly adhere to protocols while in home quarantine.

Guidelines for international passengers: In the meantime, the BMC has made rapid RT-PCR test mandatory for all the international passengers landing at the international airport here, as per revised guidelines. The guidelines, issued last week, were effective since Monday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases, up 34.37 per cent from a day ago and highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the civic body.

The COVID cases in Mumbai have been jumping daily in thousands in the past two weeks, including the highest Omicron cases in the state. On the other hand, the Omicron tally in the country’s commercial capital has touched 368 out of the state’s 578 infectees, and accounts for 32,274 active cases of the state’s 52,422 currently under treatment.

The cumulative tally is 67,12,028 cases and 141,533 fatalities – both highest in the country – since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020.