Mumbai: Looking at the decreasing number of corona cases in the state, the Ahmednagar District administration on Tuesday issued fresh unlock guidelines and allowed the reopening of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple and Shani Shingnapur Temple from October 7.Also Read - Jammu And Kashmir: Over 35 Students Test COVID Positive in Mandi, School Shut For 5 Days

Issuing fresh guidelines, Ahmednagar District Collector Dr Rajendra B Bhosale said only 15,000 devotees will be allowed in Shirdi Sai Baba temple in a day and 20,000 devotees in Shani Shingnapur temple will be allowed at the moment. Also Read - Karnataka Issues New Guidelines For Dussehra, Says Only 500 Can Participate in Jambu Savari Festival on Oct 15 | Details Here

The development comes as the state on Mionday recorded 2,026 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest after February 2, and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 65,62,514 and the death toll to 1,39,233. Also Read - 'Third Wave of Corona Can Occur Two Weeks Earlier if...', ICMR Warns States/UTs Ahead of Festivals

Maharashtra: Shirdi Sai Baba temple & Shani Shingnapur temple to reopen for devotees from October 7 "In a day, only 15,000 devotees will be allowed in Shirdi Sai Baba temple & 20,000 devotees in Shani Shingnapur temple," Ahmednagar District Collector Dr Rajendra B Bhosale pic.twitter.com/9VQHkRhckx — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2021

With 5,389 patients discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries in Maharashtra rose to 63,86,059, leaving the state with 33,637 active cases. At 339, Mumbai reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra and two fatalities.

Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 657 COVID-19 cases, followed by 650 cases in the Pune region.

Nashik region reported 414 new cases, Kolhapur region 192, Latur region 58, Aurangabad region 42, Akola region eight and Nagpur region five cases.

Among the 26 COVID-19 fatalities from the eight regions, the highest 15 deaths were reported from the Pune region, followed by seven deaths in the Kolhapur region and four in the Mumbai region.