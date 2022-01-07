Mumbai: The unprecedented rise of the covid cases has prompted governments across the country to re-impose stern curbs that were lifted earlier owing to the ebbing second coronavirus wave. According to the Union Health Ministry, India’s tally of Omicron-positive cases went up by nearly 500 on Thursday morning to reach 2,630. Maharashtra continues to be the leading contributor with 797 Omicron cases, followed by Delhi (465), Rajasthan (236), Kerala (234), Karnataka (226) and Gujarat (204). Tamil Nadu too has more than 100 cases of the new variant (121 to be exact). Telangana is also close to 100-mark, with 94 Omicron casesAlso Read - Chandigarh Further Tightens Curbs, Bans Non-essential Activities From 10 PM Amid Omicron Cases

Amid the surge in the cases, Mumbai's Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that the city has no plans to shut down even as it reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Mumbai has already banned large gatherings and also put restrictions on the number of people that can attend events. No lockdown and no further restrictions are planned even if cases were to rise, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

Although fresh cases of the Omicron variant have soared, “only 5%” of patients required medical help and most recovered faster, Chahal said. In addition, the death rate was low — about one a day in the last two weeks, although the daily infections now are much higher than the about 11,000 witnessed during the Delta wave.

“Yesterday, we got more than 15,000 cases. Of this only 80 patients went on oxygen beds and only around 35″ needed intensive care, Chahal said. “There is no case for a lockdown.”

Most patients who needed medical help were were not vaccinated, he said.

To recall, Chahal on Wednesday also made a similar statement. MC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Wednesday said the civic body will not go for a complete lockdown in the state unless 20,000 hospital beds are occupied. The assurance from the BMC comes even as Covid-19 cases continued to surge in the city.

“Unless 20,000 hospital beds occupied I will not look at fresh lockdown-like restrictions, current hospitalization rate less than 5%”, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal was quoted as saying by News 18.