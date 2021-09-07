Mumbai: ‘Third wave of coronavirus has arrived in Nagpur, thus fresh restrictions will be reimposed in the city soon’, said State Energy Minister Nitin Raut after holding a review meeting with senior administrative officers from various state departments. Speaking to reporters, Raut said that third wave, which was predicted to hit the country anytime in September-October, has reached here (Nagpur) as the city has logged COVID cases in double digits.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona Unlikely If There Are No New Variants of COVID: Top Virologist

Notably, the COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 12 during the day to reach 4,93,072, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56. Raut, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the divisional commissionerate said the daily addition was in single digits till a couple of days ago, but on Monday it was 12. He said 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

On being asked what kind of curbs can be imposed in the city, Raut asserted enhanced restrictions could include restaurants being allowed to remain open till 8pm instead of 10pm, shops and other establishments till 4pm and a complete shutdown on weekends, with only essential services being allowed to operate.