Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: As new COVID cases started coming up again in the state, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday made it clear that the lockdown in the state will be imposed again if the oxygen demand crosses 700 tonnes daily. The fresh surge in COVID cases in the state has raised alarm among the people and the government officials. Due to the COVID surge, the state has imposed more restrictions, especially with major festivals like the 10-day Ganeshotsav and Navratri round the corner.

Speaking to IANS, a government official said that during the second wave which peaked in April-May 2021, the state LMO production of around 1,200 tonnes daily has now been significantly increased to around 1,700 tonnes.

Current oxygen demand: As per the update, Maharashtra is reporting a LMO demand of over 200 tonnes for Covid patients and 150 tonnes for other patients, but during the expected third wave, the LMO requirements could shoot up drastically.

However, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is reviewing the daily LMO demand-supply on a regular basis with the ongoing hike in cases but has refrained from imposing new restrictions so far.

Rajesh Tope’s prediction: On the other hand, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that as per a Central report, the state could report 6 million cases in the anticipated third wave and the government is making all preparations to tackle it.

The statement from Rajesh Tope comes a day after the state Energy Minister, Dr Nitin Raut and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the third wave has already started in the state capital and second capital, Mumbai and Nagpur, respectively.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 4,174 new coronavirus cases and 65 fresh fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 64,97,872 and the toll to 1,37,962. With 4,155 patients getting discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, the number of recoveries climbed to 63,08,491, leaving the state with 47,880 active cases.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 786 new infections, followed by Pune district at 529. Ahmednagar also reported the highest 12 fatalities among the districts during the day, he said. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,669 new cases followed by 990 infections in the Mumbai region. The Nashik region reported 914 new cases, Kolhapur 442, Latur 112, Akola 19, Aurangabad 20 and the Nagpur region eight.