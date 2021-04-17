Mumbai: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus and increasing number of COVID guideline violations, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Saturday felt that complete lockdown should be imposed in Maharashtra. Speaking to news agency ANI, she said while 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, the other remaining 5% of people are not following restrictions and are causing problems to others. Also Read - Impose 14-day Strict Lockdown in Tamil Nadu From April 18: Doctors Association to Govt

"Nearly 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to COVID19 restrictions. The remaining 5% of people who are not following restrictions are causing problems to others. I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current COVID-19 situation," BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar said in a statement.

Earlier, she had also emphasized that complete lockdown should be imposed in Maharashtra as the state is witnessing a steep rise in coronavirus cases. She had also warned people of imposing strict lockdown if they continue to disregard the COVID-19 norms aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

“People’s consistent and complete disregard to norms is forcing us to consider imposing a lockdown or at least a night curfew,” Pednekar had told News18.

The statement from the Mayor comes on a day when Mumbai on Friday reported 8,839 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 5,61,998, while 53 more patients succumbed to the infection.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) updated data, the new cases took the overall COVID-19 tally in the financial capital to 5,61,998, while the toll rose to 12,242. As compared to a day before, the city reported nearly 600 more COVID-19 cases and four more fatalities. Mumbai had recorded 8,217 new infections and 49 fatalities on Thursday.

The BMC said with 50,533 more COVID-19 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples examined so far increased to 48,51,752. According to the BMC, Mumbai has 97 containment zones in slums and chawls (old row tenements), while the number of sealed buildings in the city stood at 1,169.

In the meantime, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said people must get their COVID-19 test reports quickly, while officials must also ensure optimum medical oxygen supply as well as effective bed and medicine management amid the surge in case. The chief minister chaired a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Mumbai, which was also attended by BMC commissioner IS Chahal.

Chahal said there were 20,400 beds in 153 COVID hospitals in Mumbai, and this wold be increased to 22,000 by next week.