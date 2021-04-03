Mumbai: Amid a massive surge in coronavirus cases in the state, the next two days are crucial in Maharashtra as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday warned of imposing a full lockdown if people did not follow COVID guidelines seriously. Saying that the people in the state are not taking necessary precautions such as wearing masks or avoiding unnecessary travel, he said the situation in the state is worrysome at the moment. However, he also stated that if the current situation continues, then the health infrastructure will be inadequate in the state for next 15-20 days. Hence, the next days are crucial for people in Maharashtra. People need to follow COVID guidelines strictly. Also Read - Bengaluru Opens COVID Care Centre, Allots 70% of Beds in Hospitals For Corona Patients

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. With this, the state's caseload went up to 29,04,076.

1) Addressing the people of his state on Friday through live webcast, Uddhav Thackeray said a lockdown cannot be ruled out in Maharashtra if the situation did not improve and people did not follow guidelines.

2) He also added that there are 2.2 lakh isolation beds in the state out of which 62 percent are occupied, 48 percent of 20,519 ICU beds are occupied, 25 percent of 62,000 oxygen beds are occupied while 25 percent of 9,347 ventilators are in use.

3) He stated that the state government will increase the number of beds, ventilators, oxygen.

4) Saying that over 65 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered to people, he said some people are still getting infected even after vaccination because they stop wearing masks.

5) If people become complacent, the chief minister said he cannot rule out imposing lockdown in the state.

6) He added that the state government wanted to safeguard the economy and livelihood of the poor, but it also wanted to save lives.

7) He said in the coming days, the state government aims to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily and added that Maharashtra was the only state that had administered three lakh doses of vaccine on Thursday.