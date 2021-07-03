Mumbai: Looking at the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government has imposed full lockdown in Satara district from Saturday for the next 8 days. Moreover, the weekend lockdown has also been imposed in most of the cities from Saturday. Moreover, strict lockdown will be implemented in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Vasai-Virar and other municipal areas. Also Read - Breaking: Karnataka Lifts Night Curfew, Allows Govt Offices to Reopen | Check Full List of Unlock Guidelines

Looking at the corona cases, Satara District Collector Shekhar Singh has imposed fourth-level restrictions in the entire Satara district. The restrictions will be in force from Monday to Friday as per the Collector’s order. Also, a complete curfew will continue in the district for two days on Saturday and Sunday. Essential services including grocery shops, vegetable shops, fruit sellers, dairy, bakery, mutton, chicken, egg, fish shops, cold storage, warehouses, hospitals, diagnosis centers, vaccination centers, medical insurance offices, pharmacies, pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment sales shops, all SEBI controlled offices, all services designated by the Reserve Bank of India, electricity and gas supply, petrol pumps, petroleum related products, all types of financial institutions, newspapers will be allowed. Also Read - CM Pramod Sawant Plans To Ramp-Up Vaccination Drive In Goa, Announces Tika Utsav 1.2 From July 5

As per the order issued by the state government on June 25, the district collectors have been instructed to determine the level of lockdown the district concerned as per the increase in the number of cases through RTPCR tests. Also Read - Tripura Extends COVID Curfew in Agartala & 8 Urban Local Bodies Till July 9 | Check Guidelines

The state government had initially decided to exempt cities and districts with a positivity rate less than 5 per cent and oxygen bed availability above 75 per cent from the weekend lockdown. But within three weeks, the rules were changed in the state. As per the new guidelines, weekend lockdown will also be implemented in multiple cities where the positivity rate is more than 5 per cent.

As per latest updates, strict weekend lockdown will be imposed in Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur and Ahmednagar districts of western Maharashtra due to high prevalence of corona cases. A strict lockdown Sangli has already been announced till July 5. Part of the guidelines, all other activities will be restricted in Pune except for essential services.

List of guidelines in Satara: