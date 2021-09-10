Mumbai: Amid differences in opinion with the Maharashtra government, Union Minister Narayan Rane on Friday called the Uddhav Thackeray-led government anti-Hindu for imposing restrictions during festive seasons like Ganesh Chaturthi. Saying that the decision of the state government to impose curbs wrong, the Union Minister said the state government thinks of restrictions only when Hindu festivals come. He went on to say that the Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP.Also Read - Woman Raped in Mumbai's Saki Naka, Horrific Details Of Torture Emerge

"The Maharashtra government is imposing restrictions at the time of festivals, it's wrong. This is an anti-Hindu govt. They think of restrictions only when Hindu festivals come. Shiv Sena speaks of Hindutva but their Hindutva ended the day they parted ways with BJP: Union Min Narayan Rane

The statement from the Union Minister comes as the state government has imposed curbs across the state for Ganesh Chaturthi. The move from the state has been taken as the whole country is bracing for the potential third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope had said that if the daily demand for oxygen shoots over 700 tonnes, the government might consider lockdown-like measures.

On Thursday, Mumbai police imposed orders under CrPC section 144 in Mumbai prohibiting assembly of five or more persons during the Ganesh festival between September 10 to 19.

Mumbai Police said no processions of any kind would be allowed in the city during this period and devotees would not be allowed to visit Ganesh pandals either.

The Maharashtra home department had issued a circular the day before banning visits to pandals so as to prevent the spread of the viral infection. The order issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police S Chaitanya referred to the directives of the home department as well as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

People can have `darshan’ of Ganesh idols installed in pandals through the online mode or through other electronic media (such as TV), the police said.