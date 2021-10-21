Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: As the Maharashtra government is all set to reopen the cinema halls across the state from October 22, the multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd on Thursday announced that it will offer unconditional free movie tickets to all guests coming to its cinemas on Friday to watch any movie across the state.Also Read - Goa Caps RT-PCR Testing Rate For Inbound Foreign Tourists at Rs 3,200

Giving further details, the multiplex chain said that the offer is valid for bookings via INOX website and app on all shows between 9 AM to 10 AM. The initiative is a part of INOX's efforts to thank the unconditional support and spirit of its patrons in Maharashtra.

Speaking to News 18, Atul Bhandarkar, Regional Director – West, INOX Leisure Ltd, said as the cinema halls in Maharashtra are finally set to reopen, the multiplex chain would like to thank the patrons for the unconditional faith and love they have bestowed. "As a welcome back gesture to our guests, we are offering them free tickets for all morning shows between 9 AM and 10 AM on 22nd October 2021 across the state of Maharashtra," he said.

The state government had last week made the announcement about the reopening of the cinema halls in the state and issued guidelines regarding the same.

As per the guidelines, the cinemas will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent capacity and only fully-vaccinated guests will be permitted to enter the halls. Moreover, the visitors will have to mandatorily follow COVID protocols including wearing face mask, physical distancing, covering of face while coughing/sneezing and regular hand sanitization.

Full list of guidelines