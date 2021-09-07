Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Ahead of Genesh Chaturthi, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday urged everyone to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and warned against public gathering at crowded places. Issuing a strong warning, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope cautioned state people against gathering at crowded places ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival and said it is not rocket science as it is simple that if there is increased crowd gathering at public places then the cases will increase.Also Read - Prefer to Open 'Arogya Mandir' Rather Than Religious Temples at Present: Maharashtra Chief Minister

Speaking to India Today, Rajesh Tope said the citizens must not violate Covid-19 norms during the 10-day long celebrations. He also reiterated that the central government has specifically advised Kerala and Maharashtra to avoid large gatherings. Also Read - Karnataka Asks Students, Employees In Kerala To Defer Their Return To State Till October End | Details Here

Saying that all mandals need to ensure that there is no large crowd gathering, Rajesh Tope said whenever there is a possibility of large crowds gathering, the mandals need to make sure that Covid-19 rules are followed 100 per cent. Also Read - Durga Puja 2021: Mamata Banerjee Sounds Puja Bugle In Bengal, Urges Organisers To Follow Covid Protocols

He further added that Maharashtra is a progressive state and urged all Lord Ganesh devotees to abide by Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

He urged all to keep the fear of the third wave in mind and said all should keep a close eye on the developments in the state with regards to where the count is increasing and how much it is increasing and why it is increasing.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said all political parties should avoid holding public gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Political parties including the Shiv Sena should avoid public gatherings in view of the coronavirus threat,” the chief minister said on this occasion.

The chief minister also said that at the moment he would prefer to open “Arogya Mandir (health facilities) rather than religious temples, apparently referring to the opposition BJP’s agitation seeking reopening of temples in Maharashtra.

Corona cases: On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported 3,626 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily count since since February 15, and 37 fresh fatalities, taking the infection tally to 64,89,800 and the death toll to 1,37,811.

Nandurbar, Akola, Amaravati, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Gondia districts, and Jalgaon, Dhule, and Amravati municipal corporations (urban areas) did not report any fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ahmednagar district reported the highest 805 new infections, followed by Pune at 416, while Mumbai registered the highest five fatalities in the state in the last 24 hours. Among the eight regions of Maharashtra, Pune reported the highest 1,267 new COVID-19 cases, followed by the Nashik region at 953. Among the other regions, the Mumbai region reported 728 new cases, Kolhapur 517, Latur 98, Aurangabad 36, Nagpur 14 and the Akola region 13, he said.