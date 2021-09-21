Third Wave of Corona: Mahrashtra might witness a rise in coronavirus cases due to crowding during the festive season, but the third wave is not in offing, said state Health Minister Rajesh Tope. Earlier this month, virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang had claimed that If there are no new variants, the chances of the third wave of corona as strong as the second are extremely unlikely and that really is because the bulk of the population is either being infected or vaccinated.Also Read - Pune: All Shops to Remain Shut on Sept 19 For Ganesh Visarjan | Read Guidelines Here

"Unless there is a new variant there will not be a third wave of the size and consequences that we saw in the second wave. What we will see is local flare-ups where there are unprotected populations and where the virus has not been before," Kang had said.

Echoing similar remarks, Tope while speaking to reporters said that there is no indication of a potential third wave in Maharashtra so far. He also said that the spread of COVID-19 can be contained if we increase the pace of the vaccination drive.

Over 86 per cent of Mumbai’s population has antibodies against COVID

Last week, a serosurvey conducted by the BMC revealed that 86.64 per cent of Mumbai’s population has developed antibodies against coronavirus. The survey, fifth since the onset of the pandemic, was conducted between August 12 and September 9, 2021, the civic body had said.

Further, as many as 90.26 per cent of those partially or fully vaccinated were found to have antibodies, while the proportion was 79.86 per cent in the non-vaccinated population.

There was a marginal difference gender-wise. Among women, there was 88.29 per cent seroprevalence compared to 85.07 per cent in men. Age-wise, seroprevalence varied from 80 per cent to 91 per cent. The seroprevalence in healthcare workers was 87.14 per cent.

COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Yesterday, Maharashta reported 2,583 new coronavirus positive cases, the lowest after February 9 this year, and 28 fatalities while 3,836 patients recovered. The tally of COVID-19 infections in Maharashtra now stands at 65,24,498 and the death toll reached 1,38,546. The number of recoveries rose to 63,40,723, leaving the state with 41,672 active cases.

Maharashtra’s case recovery rate now stands at 97.18 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.12 per cent.