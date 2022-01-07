Mumbai: As Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 67,31,871 positive COVID cases, health minister Rajesh Tope reportedly said that a decision on lockdown in Mumbai will be taken by CM Uddhav Thackeray. His statement comes as Mumbai reported 20,000 fresh Covid cases. Earlier, BMC chief IS Chahal had said that the civic body would consider additional restrictions if daily cases surpass 20,000-mark.Also Read - Will Maharashtra Shut Theatres, Malls to Curb Rising Omicron Cases? CM Thackeray to Take Final Call Soon

For the unversed, Maharashtra reported a massive spike in Covid infections and suspect cases for the 10th consecutive day. The state’s Covid-19 count shot up sharply — from 26,538 on Wednesday to 36,265 cases on Thursday — while fatalities increased from 8 a day earlier to 13 now, with a mortality rate of 2.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, speaking to a leading portal, government sources said that the matter of lockdown was taken up at a meeting attended by Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, health minister and other officials yesterday. “The government is studying the Mumbai numbers very carefully and a final decision will be taken by the Chief Minister”, NDTV quoted health minister Tope as saying.

‘Lockdown if Oxygen Demand Goes Beyond 800 Metric Tonnes/ Day’

Earlier on Thursday, the state’s health department had said that it is not considering any lockdown as of now. Speaking to the media, it said, “No consideration of lockdown as of now. Maharashtra government will consider a lockdown or lockdown-like restrictions after medical oxygen demand for the state goes beyond 800 metric tonnes/ day or more than 40% of Covid beds in hospitals are occupied.”

Furthermore, it had informed that the current surge in COVID-19 cases may take a peak in mid-February and may subside by mid-March.

Omicron in Maharashtra

Omicron has spread extensively spanning several districts in the state, with a whopping 876 cases recorded till date, of which 381 have been fully cured. Mumbai accounts for the maximum cases of Omicron — 565 — followed by 157 in Pune, 63 in Thane, 30 in Nagpur, 18 in Raigad, 10 in Kolhapur, 8 in Satara, 6 in Osmanabad, 4 in Palghar, 3 each in Amravati and Nanded, 2 each in Buldhana, Aurangabad and Sangli, and 1 each in Akola, Latur and Ahmednagar.

Mumbai, Pune and Thane remain at the top with the highest number of active cases currently present in the state, with the afflictions shooting up sharply to cross the 1,00,000-mark, from 87,505 a day earlier to 114,847 on Thursday, with a recovery rate of 96.17 per cent.

The state’s cumulative Covid figures since the start of the pandemic stands at 67,93,297 cases and 141,594 deaths, while another 65,33,154 have fully recovered till date.