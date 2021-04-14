Mumbai: In the wake of rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced severe, lockdown-like restrictions on public movement for the next 15 days across the state starting from today April 14, 2021. The curbs, which exclude essential services, will come into effect from 8 PM today and will be in place till 7 AM on May 1. These restrictions were announced by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Takes BIG Decision. Details Here

Will house-maids or domestic helps be available for work during these restrictions? To answer this question of the common Mumbaikars, BMC chief IS Chahal on Tuesday said that the house-helps would be allowed to travel and work during the fresh set of restrictions announced by the Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation ministry.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Chahal said that domestic helps or maids will be allowed to travel and go to work during this period.

However, BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said a fresh set of orders will be issued on Wednesday as clarification for the residents of Mumbai.

“We will explain which works or services can remain open during the period. The break the chain restrictions will come into effect from tomorrow 8 pm. We will issue our orders before it,” Kakani said.

Part of the restrictions in Maharashtra, section 144 of CrPC prohibiting assembly of five or more people at one spot will be in force during the period. The new norms entail stricter curbs on public activities to stem the infection spread and build on the existing weekend and night curfew in the state.

Uddhav Thackeray’s announcement of the new curbs came on a day when Maharashtra recorded 60,212 fresh coronavirus cases and 281 fatalities.

Not just the pandemic, the state also fights another battle — shortage of medical oxygen and beds and the demand for Remdesivir, a key COVID-19 drug.

“The war against coronavirus has begun once again,” Thackeray said, adding the coronavirus pandemic has assumed a scary proportion in the state.

Seeking to minimise the adverse impact of the curbs on a large population, the chief minister announced a sort of relief package. “The state government will provide three kg wheat and two kg rice free for the next one month to every poor and needy person,” Thackeray said.

During this time, all essential services, including medical stores hospitals, supply of medicines, among others will remain operational. The local transport will also function for those involved in essential services, he added.

During this time, all banking and financial services, the RBI and its affiliated offices, insurance offices and pre-monsoon works will remain operational. However, there will be a complete ban on religious, social, cultural and political functions in the state till May 1.

Saloons, spas, schools, colleges, private coaching classes, beaches, clubs, swimming pools, gyms, drama theatres and cinema halls will remain closed during the next 15 days.

(With inputs from PTI)