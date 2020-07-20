Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: To keep a check on the coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced complete shutdown in Sangli district from July 22. The total lockown will come into effect from 10 PM on July 22 to 5 AM on July 30. Also Read - Working Mothers Struggle The Most During COVID-19 Pandemic, Here is How to Remain Sane During This Tough Time

As the coronavirus cases increased, the administration was forced to impose the lockdown in the district. During this time, the lockdown will be enforced strictly in municipal areas of Sangli and Miraj and municipal council areas. Moreover, janata curfew will also be observed during this time.

However, the detail guidelines on the lockdown will be announced by the district collector later. The development comes as the Sangli district has reported 896 COVID-19 cases, including 27 deaths, till Monday.

On the other hand, Maharashtra on Sunday added the highest-ever 9,518 new COVID-19 cases in a day, taking the tally to 3,10,455. Over 258 more people died , including 149 deaths in the Mumbai metropolitan region.

The number of fatalities in the state now stands at 11,854. This is the first time that the number of new cases crossed the 9,000-mark in a single day.

At 1,812, Pune city saw a record spike in cases in a day, followed by 1,038 in Mumbai, which now has 1,01,388 cases. Of 258 deaths, 64 occurred in Mumbai while 149 fatalities were reported from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), which is fast emerging as a new COVID hub.

In other parts of the state, Pimpri Chinchwad township near Pune saw rise of 851 new cases in the day.