Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines for the people of the state to contain the growing cases of COVID-19. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday had hinted at an impending lockdown in the state, which is struggling with an unprecedented rise in coronavirus cases, following an all-party meeting to discuss the crisis. Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: What is Herd Immunity?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday held a meeting with the Covid-19 taskforce in the state; all stakeholders were agreed on a “need for lockdown” in the state to contain the spread of Coronavirus infections. “A formal decision on the imposition of a lockdown in Maharashtra is likely to be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a cabinet meeting on April 14,” State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Sunday. Also Read - COVID-19: Allahabad HC Directs Centre To Consider Vaccinating Students Appearing For Board Examinations

What’s Allowed/What’s Not:

Also Read - COVID-19 Expert Analysis: What Are The Symptoms of Coronavirus?

Maharashtra COVID-19 Tally:

Maharashtra had reported the highest 63,294 infections on Sunday, but the cases dropped significantly to 51,751 on Monday, apparently due to a lesser number of tests conducted over the weekend, taking the tally to 34,58,996. The overall death toll in the state is 58,245 as of Monday, as per the state health department.