New Delhi: Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra might go under total lockdown in the coming days if coronavirus cases continue to rise at the same pace. If reports are to be believed, the Central team of experts that visited Covid-affected districts has asked authorities to impose a total lockdown in Kolhapur and Sangli. However, the authorities are yet to receive a report from the Central team.

State Health Minister Rajesh Tope asserted that Maharashtra has 10 districts that have a higher positivity rate. "The Central team visit some of them and stressed on testing, tracing, and teeka (vaccination). All protocols are being followed", he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Shashank Joshi, an expert with the Maharashtra Covid task force confirmed that some of the districts like Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Pune rural and even Ahmednagar and Nandurbar are showing an upward trend. "The entire Western belt of Maharashtra is a cause of concern…We have an active virus in circulation and something is not going right," CNN-News 18 quoted Joshi as saying.