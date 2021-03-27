Maharashtra Lockdown News: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation on Saturday imposed weekend restrictions (Saturday-Sunday) from today till further orders. Issuing a notice in this regard, the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation said all establishments except essential services to remain closed. Moreover, restaurants will offer takeaway services only during this period. Also Read - Paresh Rawal Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Days After Getting First COVID-19 Vaccine Jab

On Friday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had ordered night curfew in entire Maharashtra from March 28 till further order. The order will come into effect from the Sunday night. Also, local authorities should ensure that shopping malls remain shut between 8 PM and 7 AM. Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Imposes Sunday Lockdown in 5 More Cities | Check Latest Restrictions Here

However, the chief minister warned of stricter restrictions if people did not observe COVID-19 safety protocol during the curfew. Also Read - Lockdown in Pune Soon? Ajit Pawar Says Decision After Assessing Coronavirus Situation Till April 2

The development comes at a time when Maharashtra recorded 36,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began. On the other hand, Mumbai also witnessed a record rise of 5,515 cases during the day.

The caseload in the state rose to 26,37,735, taking its positivity rate to 13. 86 per cent. With 112 fatalities reported on Friday, the death toll reached 53,907. Pune city and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 3,679 and 1,782 new cases, respectively. As many as 1,686 cases were reported in other areas of the Pune district.