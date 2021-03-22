Mumbai: In the wake of rising coronavirus cases in Maharashtra’s Nanded, a strict curfew has been in the district for 11 days. Senior Congress leader and Guardian Minister Ashok Chavan made an announcement in this regard. The restriction will come into effect from March 24. “In the public interest, the District Collector has decided to impose curfew in the entire Nanded district for 11 days from midnight on March 24. The administration is taking care that the supply of essential commodities and essential services will not be affected. We request citizens should cooperate,” a portal quoted Chavan as saying. Also Read - Maharashtra Registers 30,535 New COVID Cases, Nagpur Extends Curbs Till March 31