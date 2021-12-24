Mumbai: Amid rising COVID-19 cases and fresh cases of Omicron being reported every day, the Maharashtra government on Friday decided to bring back lockdown-like curbs and re-impose night curfew to prevent crowding and further spread of coronavirus infection in the state.Also Read - Maharastra Omicron Scare: Fresh Restrictions Imposed in State, Night Curfew Returns l Timings and Other Details Here

Maharashtra COVID restrictions: Top 10 points to know

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government prohibited gathering of more than five persons in public places between 9 pm to 6 am, hence imposing a night curfew in Maharashtra. The new guidelines, issued ahead of Christmas, will come into force from midnight, an official release said late Friday evening. Further, more than 100 people can not attend weddings in closed places, while in open spaces the number will not be more than 250 or 25 percent of the total capacity, whichever is less. These restrictions will also apply to social, political or religious functions, the release said. At functions other than social, political or religious ones, the number of attendees in closed spaces should not exceed 50 per cent of the total capacity where seats are fixed and immovable. The number of attendees shall not exceed 25 per cent of the capacity where seats are not fixed. At sports events, number of people can not exceed 25 per cent of the venue’s capacity. Restaurants, gymnasiums, cinema halls, spas will continue to operate with 50 percent capacity, the guidelines said. The restrictions were announced on a day when Mumbai reported 683 new COVID-19 cases, while Maharashtra added 1,410 new cases. The tally of Omicron infections reported in Maharashtra rose to 108 on Friday with 20 cases of the new coronavirus variant coming to light, officials said.

Maharashtra Govt’s full order on latest COVID guidelines here:

