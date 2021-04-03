Palghar: All schools in Maharashtra’s Palghar will stay shut from April 5 till further notice in view of the rising Coronavirus cases. Notably, the order was issued by Palghar District Collector Manik Gursal after considering the worsening pandemic situation in the district. Also Read - 'Second COVID Wave More Severe': Maharashtra CM Warns of Lockdown If Current Situation Persists | Key Points

Earlier, the administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district had ordered the shutting of wedding venues, lawns and ceremonial halls from April 15. As per the order, all wedding venues, lawns, and other ceremonial halls will remain shut from April 15 onwards, the order stated.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday recorded 47,827 new COVID-19 cases, its highest daily rise since the coronavirus pandemic began last year. It took the state’s caseload to 29,04,076, a Health Department statement said. As many as 202 coronavirus-related deaths were reported in the state on Friday, taking the death toll to 55,379, it said.

As many as 24,126 patients were discharged during the day, pushing the tally of recoveries to 24,57,494. There are 3,89,832 active cases in the state. The recovery rate is 84.62 percent and case fatality rate is 1.91 percent. On Friday, 1,83,378 tests were carried out, taking the tally to 2,01,58,719.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday addressed a press conference and said that possibility of lockdown can not be ruled out if the current COVID-19 situation prevails. “I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent”, said Thackeray, adding that in the coming days, the government aims to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily. He further added that the people have become complacent after the cases went down.