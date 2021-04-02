New Delhi: Maharashtra has been one of the worst COVID hit states in the country. Despite imposing several curbs, the state has been witnessing an unprecedented surge in the COVID cases. Mumbai, alone, on Friday, logged more than 8 thousand cases. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray addressed the people of Maharashtra and said that the government has not ruled out the possibility of lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. He further added that the people have become complacent when the cases went down. Also Read - Franchise Leagues Will Become More Dominant if ICC Don't Manage it: Eoin Morgan

Here are key highlights from his address:

I cannot rule out imposing a lockdown if the current COVID19 situation prevails. People have become complacent: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray In the coming days, we aim to conduct 2.5 lakh RT-PCR tests daily: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray The second wave of the pandemic is more severe than the first one: CM Uddhav Thackeray said. Maharashtra lowered its guards of late and crowding was reported at wedding ceremonies and public places. Maharashtra is not hiding the reality of Covid 19 situations, we will not lie with our people. The facts should be put before people. I Will not comment why in other states positive cases are low: Uddhav Thackeray “As far as the health infrastructure is concerned, we have been ramping up continuously, but where will we get doctors and healthcare workers? In January, there used to be 350 patients a day. But now, the number has gone up to 8,500 a day: Uddhav said. 8,832 patients tested Positive today taking total cases to more than 4,32,000.

