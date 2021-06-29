Mumbai: Keeping the coronavirus second wave and Delta Plus Variant in view, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday night issued fresh guidelines on Ganeshotsav, other public ceremonies and asked the authorities to keep the height of public idols at four feet and the domestic ones at two feet, and to celebrate it in a simple manner amid the coronavirus outbreak. Also Read - Punjab Extends Lockdown Till July 10; Allows Bars, Pubs To Open At 50% Capacity From July 1 | Check Full List of Guidelines Here

The state government said it will be necessary for the Ganeshotsav Mandals to take appropriate precautionary measures as per the policy of the local administration.

The festivity, among the most awaited in the state, is scheduled to begin on September 10, but like last year, much of it will be subdued due to the coronavirus outbreak and resultant restrictions set in place by the government, officials in Pune added.

The guidelines issued by the government also make it mandatory for Ganesh Utsav mandals to take permission from local authorities.

The guidelines from the state government advised the mandals to hold blood donation and social awareness camps, and avoid bhajan-kirtan and other mass programmes at the festivity site.