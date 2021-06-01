Mumbai: As coronavirus cases are steadily declining in the state, the Maharashtra government on Tuesday announced a slew of relaxation in a number of districts. These COVID restrictions have been eased depending on positivity rates and oxygen bed availability in various districts. Issuing fresh guidelines by the Uddhav Thackeray government, shops involved in providing essential commodities should remain open from 7 AM to 2 PM in municipal corporations or states with a COVID-19 positivity rate of less than 10% and less than 40% oxygen beds occupied. Also Read - First Case of Avian Influenza in Human Reported In China. Should You be Worried?

However, the border points will be closed in districts where the COVID-19 positive rate is over 20% and more than 75% of oxygen beds are occupied. In these districts, no one will be able to enter or exit. Notably, Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali, Vasai Virar, Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nagpur, Aurangabad and Nashik corporations are treated as the administrative units and will witness relaxation n COVID restrictions. Also Read - Lockdown in India Should Be Gradually Lifted: ICMR Suggests Ways to Prevent Another COVID Surge

Mumbai Also Read - Centre Likely To Issue Fresh Guidelines For Children Soon As Threat of Third Covid-19 Wave Looms

Lockdown will be in place from 7 AM on June 1 to 7 AM on June 15 with exceptions based on the COVID-19 situation. Both essential and non-necessary e-commerce deliveries will be permitted before 3PM. However, only critical services such as medical, other emergencies, and food delivery will be permitted after 3 PM. Other government offices will function at a 25% capacity only except for individuals working in COVID-related projects.

Nagpur

Essential and non- essential or standalone shops will now be allowed to remain open between 7 AM and 2 PM from Monday to Friday. Non-essential shops (stand-alone shops not located inside shopping centres/malls) shall be allowed to operate between 7 AM and 2 PM from Monday to Friday. The of people will remain restricted till 3 PM every day except for medical and other emergencies. All government offices can function with 25 per cent attendance in the Nagpur city limits. The agriculture-related shops shall remain open till 2 PM daily. However, there is restriction for cargo movements.

Pune

Stand-alone shops selling non-essential items and liquor stores are permitted to remain open from 7 AM to 2 PM daily. Shops selling essential items will remain open from 7 AM to 2 PM daily. Local residents will not be able to leave home after 3 PM. Shopping malls will not be allowed to open, but e-commerce firms will be able to transport non-essential items.

Nashik

Stand-alone stores will remain open from 7 AM until 2 PM. Vegetables and fruits can be sold along roadways till midday. However, residents will not be allowed to move between 3 PM and 6 AM. The government offices will work with only 25% of employees attendance. Banks and post offices will be open for regular business.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 10, and 477 fresh deaths and also added 377 previously unreported fatalities. With the addition of 14,123 infections, the state’s caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198. The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks.

Out of the 477 deaths, 340 occurred in the last 48 hours and 137 in the last week. As many as 377 deaths, that had taken place before the last week, were directly included in the cumulative toll as part of a data reconciliation exercise.

Mumbai city reported 830 new cases and 23 deaths, taking its tally to 7,06,118 and the toll to 14,849. The Nashik division reported 1,551 cases, including 914 from Ahmednagar district. Out of 78 deaths in the division, 26 were in Ahmednagar district followed by 21 in Nashik city and 20 in rural parts of Nashik district.