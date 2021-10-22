Maharashtra Unlock Guidelines: After reopening the schools and colleges, the Maharashtra government is all set to allow the cinema halls and amusement parks to reopen from Friday. In this regard, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had last month issued a fresh set of guidelines. He had said that the establishments will open on the condition that they follow all the protocols required to prevent the spread of coronavirus.Also Read - Old Train Coaches Turn Into a Swanky 'Restaurant on Wheels' in Mumbai - Check Interesting Details

Prior to that, the state government had announced the reopening of religious places from October 7, and had issued an SOP for devotees and officials managing places of worship to ensure strict implement of coronavirus-related protocols. Also Read - Ahead Of Aryan Khan Bail Hearing, Shah Rukh Khan Folds His Hands In Front of Paps As He Meets His Son At Arthur Road Jail

Apart from this, the state government has also allowed the extension of the timing of restaurants and shops from Friday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray after a meeting with the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train: Partially Vaccinated Passengers Can Use Local Trains After Diwali, Rajesh Tope Makes Big Announcement

In this regard, the BMC has also issued guidelines and said that the provisions mentioned in the Maharashtra government’s notification under “Break the Chain” guidelines will be applicable “as it is” till further orders. The BMC further stated that COVID-19 norms such as social distancing, use of masks and other measures announced by the state government, will be mandatory.

Issuing the order, the state government said to prevent the transmission of the Covid 19 virus, restrictions like regulating of time, scrupulous adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour, requirements of service providers as well as visitors to be fully vaccinated, restrictions on occupancy have been imposed upon various establishments.

Check the categorical list of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for all the places that are about to operate from Friday:

Amusement Parks: The state government has allowed the reopening of amusement parks from Friday. However, the water rides in amusement parks have still not been permitted to open. The state government also decided to allow rides (except water rides) in the open space in amusement parks.

Cinema Halls: Apart from amusement parks, the state government issued SOPs to reopen auditorium and cinema halls from Friday. As per the guidelines, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will be allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity. In the halls, the visitors will be asked to show their ‘safe status’ on the Aarogya Setu App.

Restaurants and Eateries: The state government has extended the timing of the eateries and restaurants till 12 AM. On the other hand, the establishments that have been allowed to function by the government may be allowed to function till 11 PM.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 1,573 new coronavirus cases and 39 fatalities, taking the caseload in the state to 65,98,218 and death toll to 1,39,925.

Mumbai reported the highest 427 new infections among the districts. Of eight administrative regions of Maharashtra, the Mumbai region reported the highest 708 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 458 cases from Pune region. Nashik region reported 244 new cases, followed by Kolhapur with 88 cases, Latur 40, Aurangabad 18, Nagpur 12 and Akola region with five cases.