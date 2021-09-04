Maharashtra Lockdown News Today: Worst affected by the COVID second wave, Maharashtra is slowly recovering from the pandemic. As the COVID cases have gone down significantly, the state government is slowly reopening public places. However, the cinema halls and theatres are yet to reopen. On Saturday, various media reports suggested that auditoriums, drama theatres and cultural programs are likely to start in the state from November.Also Read - Kerala to Continue Night Curfew, Sunday Lockdown, Says CM Vijayan as State Records Nearly 30K Cases

The reports also claimed that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has met with theatre personalities from the state and has given in-principle approval to open these venues from November 5. However, these public places will reopen at 50% capacity in the first phase. Also Read - ZyCov-D Vaccine: What is it, How Does it Work, Precautions And Efficacy | All You Need to Know About This Vaccine For Adolescent

Times of India quoted state Cultural Affairs Minister Anil Deshmukh as saying that detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued soon. The minister also made it clear that the cinema halls and theatres will not reopen anytime soon. Also Read - Night Curfew, Weekend Lockdown: How States Impose Restrictions to Beat COVID Surge | Full List Here

The minister further added that the cinema halls and theatres will take time to be ready for the public. However, he clarified that the approval will be based on the severity of the third wave.

The Multiplex Association of India had last month urged the Maharashtra government to allow them to open cinema halls in the state. Various Bollywood personalities have also approached the Maharashtra government for reopening of cinema halls in the state.

No full lockdown in coming days: Making a big announcement, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that full lockdown will not be imposed in Maharashtra in the coming days as it affected the economy of the state. “There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” he said.

Corona cases: Maharashtra on Saturday reported 4,130 new coronavirus cases and 64 fatalities. The infection tally in the state thus rose to 64,82,117 while the death toll reached 1,37,707. The number of recoveries rose to 62,88,851, with 2,506 patients discharged during the day. The state now has 52,025 active cases.

Among districts, highest number of fatalities were also reported in rural parts of Ahmednagar district where 17 patients succumbed since Friday evening.

Of eight regions, the Pune region saw the highest 1,560 new cases coming to light, followed by 951 infections in the Mumbai region. Nashik region reported 857 fresh infections, Kolhapur 547, Latur 146, Aurangabad 24, Akola 27 and Nagpur region 18 new cases. Mumbai city witnessed 413 new cases and four deaths while Pune city saw 218 fresh infections and no fatality. Pune district has also the highest 15,469 active cases.