Mumbai: Since there has been no change in the weekly positivity rate, Pune will continue to be in ‘Level 3’ of the Maharashtra government’s five-level unlock plan that seeks to ease coronavirus-induced curbs as per infection positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy numbers. This means that all shops, including businesses run by hawkers, will have to be closed at 4 pm. The decision came after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar conducted the weekly Covid review meeting at Council Hall in Pune.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Pawar, who is also the district guardian minister asserted that elected representatives have informed him that most shops are following the timings but hawkers with handcarts are seen way beyond 4 pm. He said that the police commissioners have been directed to take strict action against violators.

Furthermore, he appealed to people who have taken both doses of coronavirus vaccines to continue adhering to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and cautioned against crowding at tourist places. "It has been observed that those who have taken both doses of vaccines are a bit lax in following COVID-19 norms like using face masks when outdoors and maintaining social distancing. "I would like to request all such people to kindly continue to use masks, maintain physical distancing and hand hygiene," Pawar said.

Full list of relaxations provided under ‘Level 3’

Essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on all days in areas falling under level 3 of the five-step unlock plan.

Non-essential shops and establishments can remain open till 4 pm on weekdays.

Restaurants will be allowed dine-in facility with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays and takeaways and home deliveries after that.

Use of suburban trains will be only for medical staff and personnel engaged in essential services.

Gyms and salons will remain open till 4 pm at 50 per cent capacity.

For the uninitiated, Level 3 is applicable for places where the positivity rate is between 5-10 per cent and the oxygen bed occupancy is more than 40 per cent. As per the government notification, Level 3 curbs will be minimum and if they have to be lowered the disaster management authority will take a call.

“If there is an upward trend in number of coronavirus positive cases, the district disaster management authority will impose higher-level of restrictions”, the order said.

As per the state government’s five-level plan, cities and districts that have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent can be placed in level 1, leading to curbs being lifted completely. Under the five-level plan, municipal corporations and districts in the state have been notified as independent administrative units, and can take decisions on categorisation for unlocking as per the criteria laid down by the government.