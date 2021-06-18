Mumbai Local Train Update: The Maharashtra government has allowed teaching and non-teaching staff involved in the assessment of Class 10 Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations to commute by suburban train services. Notably, local train services were suspended for the general public for the second time on April 15, following the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown: Stricter Restrictions to Return Amid Possibility of Third Wave? BIG Updates For Mumbaikars Here

"Teaching and non-teaching staff involved in the assessment of Class 10 SSC examinations will be issued level 2 passes in the form of an SMS link, which can be downloaded on the phone. The deputy director (education), Mumbai, will be the coordinating officer to collect division-wise information regarding all such teaching and non-teaching staff", Frees Press Journal quoted state school education minister Varsha Gaikwad as saying.

This development comes days after several teachers protested at various railway stations of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) demanding permission to commute by suburban trains services to assess SSC board examinations.

When Will Trains Resume For General Public?

Earlier this month, the unlocking process began in the financial capital nearly two months after pandemic-induced lockdown, however, suburban services remained suspended for the general public in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad.

However, yesterday, the Central Railway started an online survey to get feedback from the passengers on the resumption of local train services. Sharing a link of Google form in micro-blogging site Twitter, the Central Railways asked passengers to fill and share their opinion.

The questions have been put both in English and Marathi.

We Are Listening!

Want to know more about public opinion on AC local services on Mumbai Suburban, a survey is being conducted through Google form (link attached). Kindly fill the form and share your opinion on AC local services.https://t.co/ffbNHGPki7 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) June 16, 2021

Earlier this week, while speaking to reporters, state Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar asserted that though the COVID-19 cases are declining, the threat is still there.

“In some districts, the situation is worrying, thus local train services can not be started immediately”, news portal Lokmat quoted the minister as saying.