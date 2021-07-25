Mumbai: Districts in Maharashtra with a low weekly positivity rate could get some relaxation from the lockdown-like restrictions in the upcoming days, state health minister Rajesh Tope asserted. Speaking to a leading portal, Tope clarified that the exception would be made onl for districts with fewer fatalities and a positivity rate of 0.1% to 0.2%. Districts with a weekly positivity rate (WPR) of around 5% would continue to remain under restrictions, he told Times of India.Also Read - Floods Wreak Havoc Across Maharashtra, 73 Bodies Retrieved, 47 Still Missing; Rescue Ops Underway | LIVE Updates

Moreover, he said that before easing curbs, the health department will assess things minutely and a detailed report will be prepared by the additional chief secretary (health), Dr Pradeep Vyas in this regard. The report will be then sent to the state task force and the chief minister for final decision reported Times of India.

On the other hand, Kolhapur and Sangli districts of Maharashtra might go under total lockdown if coronavirus cases continue to rise at the same pace. If reports are to be believed, the Central team of experts that visited Covid-affected districts has asked authorities to impose a total lockdown in Kolhapur and Sangli.

Tope had then asserted that Maharashtra has 10 districts that have a higher positivity rate. “The Central team visit some of them and stressed on testing, tracing, and teeka (vaccination). All protocols are being followed”, he added.

Mewanwhile, Maharashtra on Saturday reported 6,269 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 224 fatalities, taking the tally to 62,58,079 and the toll to 1,31,429. A total of 7,332 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries in Maharashtra to 60,29,817, leaving the state with 93,479 active cases.

The state’s COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 96.35 per cent whereas the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.