Mumbai: Owing to the steady dip in the state, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation on Tuesday eased Covid-induced curbs in the city allowing shops and establishments, including malls, to operate till 8 pm on weekdays, from the earlier deadline of 4 pm, and till 3 pm on Saturday and Sunday.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Uddhav Thackeray Makes Big Announcement, Says Services Won’t Start Now For All Due to Possibility of COVID Third Wave

Issuing the order, civic chief Radhakrishnan B further added that the places of worship, coaching classes, swimming pools, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain closed, and social, cultural, political gatherings and marriages will be allowed with the attendance being limited to 50 per cent of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, and that too only till 4pm. Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Latest News: Why Vaccinated People Cannot Travel by Local Trains? Bombay HC Asks Thackeray Govt

What’s Allowed, What’s Not:

Malls, to operate till 8 pm on weekdays, from the earlier deadline of 4pm, and till 3pm on Saturday and Sunday

Places of worship, coaching classes, swimming pools, cinema theatres and multiplexes will remain closed

Social, cultural, political gatherings and marriages will be allowed with the attendance being limited to 50 per cent of the venue or 50 people, whichever is less, and that too only till 4pm.

Funerals will have an attendance cap of 20, while saloons, beauty parlours and wellness centres can operate till 8pm on weekdays

Restaurants can open with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays.

The NMC order also informed that e-commerce services and items have been regularised and so has inter-district travel except if the destination is a Level 5 area, as per the state government’s classification based on COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy, in which case an e-pass would be required. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Lockdown Update: Devotees Barred From Entering 22 Temples in Madurai till This Date | Full List Here