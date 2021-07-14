Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that those passengers travelling to Maharashtra via air and have taken both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine will no longer need to show a negative RT-PCR test report at the airport. Announcing the update, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said such passengers will however have to carry vaccination certificates for both doses.Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown Will Not be Relaxed Anytime Soon Due to COVID 3rd Wave Threat, Says Rajesh Tope After Cabinet Meet

“Passengers who have taken two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine can land at any airport in Maharashtra without showing a negative RT-PCR report. However, they should have certificates stating they have taken both the doses,” Tope said. Also Read - Maharashtra Vaccination Update: BMC to Vaccinate Pregnant Women from Tomorrow at 35 Centres

On Tuesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) wrote to the Maharashtra government that the mandatory rule on showing a negative RT-PCR test report must be relaxed for fully vaccinated passengers travelling to Mumbai. Also Read - Maharashtra Lockdown News: THIS District Has Imposed 6-Day Full Lockdown Amid Covid Spike

“Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated may be exempted from carrying a negative test report while arriving in the city of Mumbai,” BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in his letter to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte.

RT-PCR Report Not Required for Fully Vaccinated Passengers Arriving at Mumbai Airport

The Domestic passengers who are fully vaccinated will now be exempted from carrying negative RT-PCR reports when they enter Mumbai airport, according to the reports. To recall, the government in its guidelines issued earlier made a negative RT-PCR test report mandatory for all passengers arriving on domestic flights into Mumbai at the time of boarding the flight. Earlier today, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had written to the Chief Secretary of Maharashtra and recommended that fully vaccinated people arriving in Mumbai can be exempted from the mandatory RT-PCR test.

Important Details:

The Maharashtra government had imposed restrictions on domestic passengers arriving in the state on May 12. As per the order, any passenger arriving by any mode of transport was required to carry negative RT-PCR test conducted 48 hours prior to commencing the journey. The Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai issued directives pertaining to domestic passengers arriving in the city of Mumbai. These restrictions were primarily imposed on the passengers arriving from Gujarat, Goa, Delhi, Rajasthan and Kerala. Owing to the increase in number of cases, it was decided to impose restrictions on all the passengers arriving in Mumbai from any part of the country.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) witnessed high footfall in June with passenger volume logging around 60 per cent growth in the previous month. The airport handled 6,94,890 passengers in the previous month as against 4,34,680 passengers in May this year, the private airport operator said.