Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad lockdown update: Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar on Sunday announced relaxations for Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad amid improving Covid-19 situation in these cities. Addressing a press conference, Pawar announced relaxations for shops, malls and also permitted the reopening of hotels and restaurants with restrictions. The new set of Covid-19 relaxations will come into effect from August 9, 2021.

Here’s a full list of relaxations in Pune, Pimpri Chinchwad:

In Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, all the shops can remain open till 8 pm for six days a week.

All hotels and restaurants have been allowed to operate with 50% seating capacity till 10 pm on all days.

Shopping malls can remain open till 8 pm on all days but entry will be only allowed to those who’re fully vaccinated.

Complete staff in the mall must be vaccinated.

Indoor & outdoor activities/sports have been permitted on all days.

The announcement in Covid-19 relaxations came a day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said his government was planning more relaxations in the coming days for hotels and restaurants. He also said that the relaxations may be announced for Mumbai local trains as well.

Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases

Maharashtra reported 6,061 new coronavirus cases and 128 fatalities on Saturday which took the state’s infection tally to 63,47,820 and death toll to 1,33,845, a health department official said. As many as 9,356 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recoveries to 61,39,493.

Maharashtra has 71,050 active coronavirus cases now. As many as 4,31,539 people are in-home quarantine and 2,761 are in institutional quarantine. The state’s case recovery rate is 96.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.1 per cent.