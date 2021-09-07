Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday said that the third wave of Covid-19 has already arrived in Maharashtra. Pednekar, while addressing the media, further added that she has announced an initiative, ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa’, with an aim to encourage people to stay indoors during the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival. “Ganesh Chaturthi is round the corner. Hence, I have announced a program, ‘Mera Ghar, Mera Bappa’, urging people to stay indoors with their own Bappa,” Pednekar said. “The third of Covid-19 is not coming, it is already here,” she added requesting people to take care of themselves.Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Tamil Nadu Bans Public Celebration, Imposes New Restrictions Till Sept 15

#WATCH | “Third-wave of COVID19 is not coming, it is here,” says Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar pic.twitter.com/wCxcSb1Dxb — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2021

Earlier today, State Energy Minister Nitin Raut, after holding a review meeting with senior administrative officers from various state departments, said that the third wave of coronavirus has arrived in Nagpur and fresh restrictions will be reimposed in the city soon. Speaking to reporters, Raut said that the third wave, which was predicted to hit the country anytime in September-October, has reached here (Nagpur) as the city has logged COVID cases in double digits.

Notably, the COVID-19 tally in Nagpur increased by 12 during the day to reach 4,93,072, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,119, leaving the district with an active caseload of 56. Raut, speaking to reporters after the meeting at the divisional commissionerate said the daily addition was in single digits till a couple of days ago, but on Monday it was 12. He said 78 samples have been sent for genome sequencing.

On Monday, to contain the further spread of the virus, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray directed the cancellation of all social, religious, and political gatherings and meetings in the state, according to a News18 report. This comes after experts say crowding could lead to a rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

CM Uddhav said that the health of citizens was a priority and celebrations could be held later as well. “We can celebrate festivals later. Let us prioritise the lives and health of our citizens. The situation can go out of hand in view of the spike in daily cases,” he said. The Chief Minister, along with several other senior cabinet ministers, took part in the Disaster management meeting held Monday.