Mumbai: The Maharashtra Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases in connection with lockdown rules violation. Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip W Patil informed that the cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students, citizens for violation of the lockdown order will be withdrawn. He asserted that once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal will start.

"The State Home Department has decided to withdraw all cases filed under IPC 188 during lockdown against students and citizens for violation of lockdown orders. Once the decision is approved by the Cabinet, the process of withdrawal of cases will start," the state Home Minister said.

For the unversed, the government had declared a nationwide lockdown in March 2020 after COVID-19 was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO). During lockdowns, the state government had imposed strict rules, and violators were booked.

However, as the situation improved significantly, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) last week announced that all existing COVID restrictions will be removed on March 31. But wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing norms will continue as earlier.

In a communication to the chief secretaries of all states, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment, vaccination, hospital infrastructure.

“Also, the general public now has a much higher level of awareness of COVID-appropriate behavior”, he said. The states and Union Territories have also developed their own capacities and systems and implemented their detailed specific plans for managing the pandemic, he said, adding over the last seven weeks or so there has been a steep decline in the number of cases.