Mumbai: Despite a dip in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the last couple of days, the COVID curve in the state is yet to be flattened, said state health minister Rajesh Tope. "The cases have seen a decline in the last two days, but this does not mean that the curve is flattening. There are 46,000 cases today. So there is no flattening of the curve", he stated a day after Maharashtra Covid Task Force Member Dr. Shashank Joshi claimed that the third wave in the city is flattening and the positivity rate is expected to be down to 20% from 30% earlier.

Tope also said that he doesn’t expect the situation to stabilise by January end or by early February. “At present, the positivity rate of the state stands at 21.04 per cent and Mumbai’s positivity rate is 27 per cent”, he said, adding that of the 2.25 lakh active cases, only 0.32 per cent – less than a per cent – require ventilator.

No relaxation in Curbs Till Mid-February

Meanwhile, Tope also asserted that there will be no relaxation in curbs till at least mid-February as COVID-19 cases are expected to rise across Maharashtra. The state health department has informed the cabinet that the state could witness a spike in hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients this month-end or in the first week of February.

Will Maharashtra Go Under Complete Lockdown?

“If the oxygen demand rises to 700 metric tonnes, then stricter curbs will be required. Considering this fact, the district administrations should expedite vaccination and take necessary steps,” Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said during the meeting.

The daily requirement of medical oxygen in the state has witnessed a rise, the state Cabinet said, adding that the present demand is 400 metric tonnes. “Fully vaccinated COVID-19 patients don’t require medical oxygen. But, people need to be vigilant as the UK and the US are witnessing a strain on their health infrastructure,” the CM added.