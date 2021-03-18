Mumbai: Maharashtra on Thursday logged 25,833 fresh of Coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far this year. The state also registered 58 deaths in last 24 hours. Out of the 25,833 cases in Maharashtra, Nagpur district alone reporting 3,796 new cases of the novel coronavirus. Nagpur also reported 1,277 Covid-19 recoveries and 23 deaths in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Param Bir Singh Transferred For Free and Fair Probe of Ambani Bomb Scare Case, Says Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai reported 2,877 new cases and eight deaths. At present, Maharashtra has a case fatality rate (percentage of cases where death occurs) of 2.22 per cent. Also Read - Will Lockdown in Mumbai, Pune be Imposed Anytime Soon? Check What State Govt Has to Say

Maharashtra’s Palghar, on the other hand, has ordered the indefinite closure of all schools and colleges in the Vasai-Virar civic jurisdiction from Thursday and government and private hostels in the district from March 23 till further notice amid a spike in Covid-19 cases. Also Read - Maharashtra: BJP Loses Jalgaon Mayoral Election After 27 Party Corporators Cross-Vote, Shiv Sena Nominee Wins

District Collector Dr Manik Gursal’s order came after 31 staffers and children of a Nandore ashramshala (government hostel) tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday. The Nandore ashramshala is run by the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Dahanu and houses around 193 boys and girls studying in Class 9 to Class 12.

“Thirty students including 24 girls and 6 boys have tested positive. A tutor at the ashramshala also tested positive. We have also sealed the hostel. Nine girls have been kept in an isolation ward of a government hospital while the rest are in quarantine in the hostel itself,” said Dr Abhijit Khandare, Taluka Medical Officer, Palghar.