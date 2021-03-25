Mumbai: Maharashtra reported 35,952 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, its single-highest surge in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic. The state also reported 111 deaths. Mumbai, on the other hand, registered 5,504 new infections – crossing 5,000 for the second day in a row. To recall, Maharashtra had logged 31,855 new cases a day before while Mumbai reported 5,185. The rate at which infections in Mumbai are doubling now stands at 75 days. Also Read - Shootout Outside Delhi's GTB Hospital After Wanted Criminal Escapes from Police Custody

Authorities ordered people indoors in some towns in western India as the number of new coronavirus infections hit 53,476 infections overnight, the highest in five months, data showed earlier in the day. Also Read - Bengaluru Makes RT-PCR Negative Report Mandatory For Arriving Passengers; BBMP To Put Stamp on Covid +Ve Persons

In Delhi, Thursday’s figures were the highest since December 16 when 1,547 people tested positive for the virus, according to official data. In Punjab, the tally stood at 2,700 cases. With 43 more people succumbing to the deadly infection the total death toll in the state stands at 6,517. Also Read - GNCTD Amendment Bill Passed To Stop Arvind Kejriwal's Good Work, Says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Madhya Pradesh is another state where coronavirus cases are skyrocketing every day. As many 1,885 cases were reported on Thursday which was the most in the last six months. The positivity rate has also increased manifold in the state and stands at 6.9 per cent now. Indore (548), Bhopal (398), Jabalpur (109) have reported the most number of cases in Madhya Pradesh in the last 24 hours.