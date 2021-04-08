New Delhi: The state of Maharashtra continues to log the highest number of Covid cases in India. On Thursday, Maharashtra registered 56,286 fresh cases of COVID-19. According to the data released by the health department, the state also recorded 376 deaths and 36,130 recoveries taking the tally to 57,028 and 26,49,757 respectively. Also Read - #CancelBoardExams2021Trends As Covid Restrictions Increase Across Country

Maharashtra is among 10 states which have shown a steep rise in the daily Covid-19 cases, the Union health ministry said. These states account for 84.21 per cent of the 1,26,789 new infections recorded by India on Thursday, the ministry added. Also Read - April 11-14 Can be Observed as 'Tika Utsav' for COVID-19 vaccination: PM Modi During Coronavirus Review Meet

Mumbai’s tally, on the other hand, went below the 10,000 mark on Thursday, the state health department showed. The city, which has been witnessing a spike in the number of coronavirus disease cases, added 8,938 new infections in the last 24 hours, the health department bulletin said. Also Read - Delhi High Court To Stop Physical Hearing From Tomorrow As Cases In National Capital Soar

India detected 1,26,789 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the highest so far. Of the total, Maharashtra recorded a new high of 59,907 cases, while Chhattisgarh’s count went past the 10,000-mark for the first time. Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, too, reported more than 6,000 cases.

The country also recorded 685 related deaths. India’s caseload now stands at 1,29,28,574, of which 8,43,473 are active cases and 1,18,51,393 people have recovered from the virus.