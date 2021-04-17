Mumbai: Maharashtra on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike with 67,123 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 37,70,707. Further, 419 people succumbed to the disease in the state, pushing the death toll to 59,970. As many as 56,783 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,61,174, the department said. The number of active cases increased to 6,47,933. Also Read - COVID-19 Restrictions in Maharashtra Could be Extended Beyond May 1, Says Rajesh Tope

The state had earlier recorded its highest one-day spike in cases on Friday when 63,729 cases were registered. Prior to that, 63,294 cases had been recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15. Also Read - Lockdown in Maharashtra Soon? Read Ajit Pawar's Warning as State Logs Highest Single-day COVID Count

Mumbai recorded 8,811 new cases and 51 fatalities, taking the city’s case tally to 5,71,018 and the death toll to 12,301. With 2,72,035 coronavirus tests conducted during the day, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 2,35,80,913. Maharashtra’s COVID-19 recovery rate stood at 81.18 per cent, while the fatality rate is 1.59 per cent. The state’s positivity rate is 15.99 per cent.

Deputy CM’s Warning

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had Friday warned that if people don’t follow COVID-19 restrictions then the government will be forced to impose a lockdown in the state as stringent as last year’s. “If people don’t adhere to the currently imposed COVID restrictions then we may have to impose lockdown like last year,” Ajit Pawar had said.

15-day Curfew in Maharashtra

The Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government had on Tuesday announced over a 15-day-long statewide curfew starting April 14 to arrest the Coronavirus infection spread. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, in his address to the state via social media on April 13, had said the curfew, which excludes essential services, will come into effect at 8 pm on April 14 and remain in force till 7 am on May 1. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), dealing with gatherings and assembly of people, will be in force till the “lockdown-like” restrictions are in place, he had added.