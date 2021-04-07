Mumbai: Maharashtra has logged the highest-ever daily count of 59,907 new coronavirus cases as well as 322 deaths on Wednesday. This took the state tally to a mounting total of 31,73,261, while the death toll reached 56,652. Pune has once again topped the COVID-19 chart in the state with over 11,000 cases in a single day. Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded 10,428 fresh cases and 23 deaths today. Also Read - Uttar Pradesh Registers 6023 Fresh COVID19 cases, 1484 Discharges In Last 24 Hours

Maharashtra District-wise COVID-19 Report Today:

Also Read - Madhya Pradesh Announces 5-day Week For Govt Officials For 3 Months Amid COVID Surge

A total of 30,296 patients were discharged today. However, the recovery rate has dropped to 82.36 per cent in the state.Currently, more than 25 lakh people are in home quarantine, while 21,212 are in institutional quarantine. The active cases in the state stand at 5,01,559 as of today. On Tuesday, the state recorded 55,469 cases and 297 deaths. Also Read - Delhi Registers 5506 Fresh COVID Cases, 20 Deaths in Last 24 Hours

The Maharashtra government, bogged by the second wave of coronavirus, has claimed that it is now left with only three days of vaccine stocks. “We have 14 lakh vaccine doses that will last us only for three days. After that, vaccination may come to a standstill. We need a stock of 40 lakh vaccine doses per week… In the current surge, the vaccine is the only Ram-baan available,” state health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Night Curfew Guidelines For Mumbai

Earlier this evening, the Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation issued a clarification and said that food delivery services like Zomato and Swiggy will function 24×7 regardless of the night curfew and weekend lockdown in the city. Meanwhile, Maids, cooks, drivers, nurses, medics and all other househelp providing services to senior citizens and ailing people at home are allowed to move between 7 AM and 10 PM in Mumbai.