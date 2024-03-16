Home

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: Polls In Five Phases; Check Phase-Wise Details

The Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra will be held in five phases, starting from Phase 1 on April 19 and ending on May 20, 2024 (Phase 5). The counting of votes will take place on June 4 and results will be declared on the same day.

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the full-schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Maharashtra. The elections for 48 Lok Sabha seats in the state, the second largest in the country, will be held in five phases.

Check out phase-wise dates for Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024:

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election: Phase-wise Details

Phase 1: April 19

Ramtek

Nagpur

Bhandara-Gondia

Gadchiroli-Chimur

Chandrapur

Phase 2: April 26

Buldhana

Akola

Amravati

Wardha

Yavatmal

Washim

Hingoli

Nanded

Parbhani

Phase 3: May 7

Raigarh

Baramati

Osmanabad

Latur

Solapur

Madha

Sangli

Satara

Ratnagiri- Sindhudurg

Kolhapur

Hatkanangle

Phase 4: May 13

Nandurbar

Jalgaon

Raver

Jalna

Aurangabad

Maval

Pune

Shirur

Ahmednagar

Shirdi

Beed

Phase 5: May 20

Dhule

Dindori

Nashik

Palghar

Bhiwandi

Kalyan

Thane

Mumbai

NCP (Sharad Pawar) questions five-phase poll schedule

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday welcomed the announcement of the Lok Sabha poll schedule and said the Maha Vikas Aghadi was ready for it.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar). It is pitted against the ruling alliance consisting of the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Ajit Pawar’s NCP.

“We only want the Election Commission to ensure free and fair polls, ” Raut told news agency PTI.

Queried about Maharashtra going to polls in five phases, Raut said several new things were happening under the current regime.

“The MVA will announce its candidates after the rally in Mumbai tomorrow,” he informed.

Meanwhile, in a post on X, Clyde Crasto, national spokesperson of NCP(SP) said, “Five phases in Maharashtra. What is the BJP trying to so? Is this fear or EVM.”

Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the highest after Uttar Pradesh’s 80.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 schedule

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar Saturday announced the complete schedule for the Lok Sabha polls. The general elections will be in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, 2024, the CEC announced.

Votes will be counted on June 4 and results declared on the same, the CEC announced.

Kumar also informed that over 97 crore voters are eligible to vote in the coming Lok Sabha polls as he urged everyone to ‘get inked’ and exercise their franchise.

