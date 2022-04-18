Mumbai: In a big development, Maharashtra Home Department has decided to allow the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state only with due permission, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Shiv Sena MLA's Wife Found Hanging at Mumbai Home; Police Suspect Suicide

State Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil will hold a meeting with the DGP today to instruct him to direct all police commissioners and officers on this. Also Read - Kohli Takes Stunning Catch To Send Pant Back To Pavilion; Meet The Man Behind Team India's Incredible Fitness Levels | VIRAL VIDEO

This is a breaking story. More details will be added soon. Also Read - Best Place in India For Kids' Summer Vacation: Cordelia Cruises Offers Starry Nights, Wonderland And Other Exciting Activities